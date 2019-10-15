Ginger harvested in Zhaoxian County, China's Hebei

Farmers check the harvested ginger at a cooperative at Hancun Village of Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2019. Zhaoxian County has guided each village in developing agricultural specialty planting industry to help farmers to raise their income in recent years. (Xinhua/Wu Xia)

