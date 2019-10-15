2019 China Marine Economy Expo opens in Shenzhen

Visitors look at the model of the China's manned submersible Jiaolong at the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor looks at the model of the Greg Mortimer, China's first self-made cruise ship for polar expeditions, at the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People visit the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor takes photo of vessel models at the booth of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation at the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors look at a model of the deep-water engineering vessel at the booth of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation at the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors look at a model of the deep-water engineering vessel at the booth of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation at the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2019. The expo, under the theme of "Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future," opened here on Tuesday. It has attracted more than 450 companies and institutions to participate and is expected to present China's achievements in the marine economy and the latest progress in the global marine industry. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)