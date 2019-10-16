HK urged to ban face masks during protests

Rioters burn items at the Causeway Bay metro station entrance in Hong Kong on October 4, 2019. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu on Monday urged the Hong Kong government to enact a law banning face masks during protests after black-clad rioters attacked police officers and residents over the weekend."We saw more and more rioters in Yuen Long and Sha Tin attack citizens indiscriminately, and destroy public facilities and disturb the social order," Ho told reporters on Monday.Rioters also stalled the vehicle transporting Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs after he left a ceremony on Sunday. Nip exited the scene after riot police arrived and resumed took control of the area."We urge the Chief Executive to end the violence and crackdown on the riots," Ho said, noting the government should enforce the Emergency Regulation Ordinance under the Basic Law, prohibiting rioters from assaulting officials, police, and citizens.Unruly demonstrators covered themselves with black clothing and attire to prevent from being identified by authorities.HK police confirmed that fake journalists were at riot locations helping protestors escape by stalling security units, rather than legitimate reporters covering the events as the unfolded.Ho has also called for the law to include banning fraudulent reporters.He asked the government to introduce a law that would prohibit protesters from using secessionist slogans during the demonstrations, which is a violation of Hong Kong's mini-constitution Basic Law.