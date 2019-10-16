Xi meets representatives of PRC anniversary celebrations personnel

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders of the CPC and the state, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, meet with representatives of the personnel who have worked for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct 16, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met here with representatives of the personnel who had worked for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended heartfelt thanks and sincere greetings to the representatives, expressed appreciation of their achievements and encouraged them to work hard to make new contributions.Xi shook hands and talked with the representatives at the Great Hall of the People, where they also had a group photo.Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, as well as Vice President Wang Qishan, attended the event.Wang Huning addressed a meeting held Wednesday to review the celebrations.Attendees to Wednesday's meeting were informed of a speech delivered by Xi after hearing a report on the celebrations at a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.Xi said in the speech that the celebrations had showcased China's glorious achievements over the past 70 years, demonstrated China's national and military strength, boosted the morale of the Chinese nation and generated momentum across the board.The success of the celebrations lies in the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the concerted efforts of the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, Xi said.The celebrations displayed the people's patriotism, Xi said, stressing the importance of seizing the opportunity to strengthen patriotic education.At Wednesday's meeting, Wang Huning attributed the success of the celebrations to the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and called for efforts to further study Xi's speeches concerning the PRC founding anniversary.