Naodian Township develops cultivation of chili pepper to raise income

Farmers harvest chili peppers in Zhouying Village, Naodian Township of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, on Oct. 16, 2019. Naodian Township has been developing the cultivation of chili pepper in recent years, as a measure to raise income and reduce poverty. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A farmer dries chili peppers in Zhouying Village, Naodian Township of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, on Oct. 16, 2019. Naodian Township has been developing the cultivation of chili pepper in recent years, as a measure to raise income and reduce poverty. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

