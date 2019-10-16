Humanoid robots shown at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand

People view humanoid robots called Pepper at Christchurch Airport in Christchurch, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2019. Christchurch Airport has added robot Pepper to its study of disruptive technologies, alongside the Autonomous Smart Shuttle and Virtual Reality training for its fire service. From this week, Pepper is living and learning in the Digital Innovation Zone on the first floor of the airport terminal, opposite South bar, for a few hours each Monday to Friday. (Photo by Zhu Qiping/Xinhua)

