HK man pleads guilty to desecrating national flag, awaits sentence

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sep 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A man in Hong Kong pleaded guilty to desecrating the national flag on Tuesday at a court in Sha Tin, in a series of recent flag-related offences cases amid the time of Hong Kong unrest since June.Law Man-chung, who is 21 years old, was released on bail after paying HK$10,000 ($1,274.57). Luo was forbidden from leaving Hong Kong and from going to Sha Tin's New Town Plaza, the location of his crime, chinapress.com reported on Wednesday.According to Hong Kong-based newspaper Ta Kung Pao, Law desecrated the national flag at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin district on September 22, and was charged with "publicly and willfully mutilating, scrawling on, defiling and trampling" the national flag.Law works as a craft apprentice at an air conditioning company. According to his defense lawyer, Law has to take care of his parents and his younger brother.Law was asked to do some voluntary social work before his final trial on October 29. Although Law has no previous criminal record, given the seriousness of the case, he is very likely to be jailed, Ta Kung Pao reported.Global Times