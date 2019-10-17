Trump and visiting Italian president attend joint press conference at White House

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/17 9:27:36

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 16, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus