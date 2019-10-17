Heavy-duty transmission producer Shaanxi Fast Auto sets records

A view of the production line of Shaanxi Fast Auto Photo: Xinhua

China's major heavy-duty auto transmission producer Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Co achieved sales of 750,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 6.6 percent, in the first three quarters of the year.The company generated output valued at about 14.57 billion yuan ($2.06 billion), the highest level since it was established in 1968, said Li Yan, the company's deputy general manager.Li said the company sold more than 900,000 auto transmissions in 2018.The company can produce and sell 1 million transmissions, 50 million gears and 200,000 tons of auto castings and forgings every year. It has an inventory of nearly 9 million auto transmissions in the domestic market, with its share exceeding more than 70 percent. Its share in the global market stands at 40 percent.Thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, the company's products have been exported to more than 10 countries and regions, including the US, Japan, Australia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South America.The construction of the joint-venture Fast & Maz Corp began in the China-Belarus megalith industrial park on July 2 this year. It's the second overseas factory the company invested in after its first in Thailand.