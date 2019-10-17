Soldiers from 109 countries to compete in largest military world games in Wuhan

Military sports participants warm up at the athletes village for 7th International Military Sports Councils (CISM) Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on Friday. Photo: VCG

A total of 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries will compete in the largest-ever International Military Sports Councils (CISM) Military World Games in Central China's Hubei Province on Friday.The seventh competition will be fierce as 67 participants are world champions, 118 are listed in the top eight of the Rio Olympic Games and 43 are defending champions in five military sports, Yang Jian, president of the games' executive commission, said at a press conference in Wuhan, capital of Hubei, on Thursday.Military participants, including 406 China's People's Liberation Army soldiers, will compete in a record-high 329 minor events in 27 sports.Events include naval, military and aeronautical pentathlon, boxing and triathlon, according to the games' website.This year marks the first time the games have been staged outside military barracks, the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.More than 50 defense ministers, military generals and military officers will attend the opening ceremony on Friday, another record.The games will use 5G+8K and 5G+VR information transmission and TV relay technologies for the first time.Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said that after more than two years of preparation, the city has completed all the preparation work and was ready to hold "a frugal but wonderful event."First held in 1995, the Military World Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event organized by the International Military Sports Council.Global Times