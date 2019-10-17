Xi sends congratulatory letter to Zhongguancun Forum

A technician operates an intelligent robot at the AI+ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition held in Foshan, South China’s Guangdong Province on October 24, 2018. Photo: IC

President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2019 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) held in Beijing.Xi said in the letter that with the accelerating new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, innovation, development and cooperation with win-win results have become an inevitable trend."China is willing to take an active part in global innovation cooperation, share development achievements with other countries and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity," said Xi, who noted that Zhongguancun is making efforts to build a world-leading sci-tech park and innovation highland.The ZGC Forum is of great significance to the sharing of innovative ideas and development concepts among all countries by discussing cutting-edge science and technologies, future industrial development trends, global innovation rules and innovative governance, he said.He hoped the participants of the forum would carry out in-depth discussions and exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and boost cooperation, so that science and technology innovation can better serve the aspiration of the people all over the world for a better life.He also expected the forum to make positive contributions to the world's science and technology development.The ZGC Forum, which has been held 10 times since it was founded in 2007, is scheduled to be held from Oct. 16-18 this year.An opening ceremony was organized for the 2019 ZGC Forum Thursday. About 1,200 participants attend the forum.