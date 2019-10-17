Xi stresses efforts to win battle against poverty

A farmer dries chili peppers in Zhouying Village, Naodian Township of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, on Oct. 16, 2019. Naodian Township has been developing the cultivation of chili pepper in recent years, as a measure to raise income and reduce poverty. Photo:Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored continuous efforts to win the battle against poverty.China must stick to its poverty relief target, make unremitting efforts, and ensure high-quality outcomes in the battle, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed when giving instructions Thursday as the country observes the sixth National Poverty Relief Day, which falls on Oct. 17 every year.Hailing the progress made in poverty relief under the leadership of the CPC, Xi said the country's battle against poverty has reached a crucial stage of securing a decisive and complete victory.All regions and departments must stick to poverty relief goals and make continuous efforts to tackle extreme poverty, improve weak links in compulsory education, basic medical care, housing and drinking water safety for the impoverished population, and ensure that all rural poor can be lifted out of poverty and step into a moderately prosperous society by next year, Xi said.Effective measures should be taken to build on existing poverty relief results and ensure the battle to be won in a high-quality way, he said.Xi's instructions were conveyed at a commendation meeting on poverty alleviation held Thursday morning in Beijing, which honored individuals and institutions for their efforts in reducing poverty.Instructions by Premier Li Keqiang were also conveyed at the meeting. Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged efforts on industrial development and employment assistance for poverty relief as well as follow-up support for relocation programs to prevent people from slipping back into poverty.The country will encourage endeavors from all sides to meet the goal of lifting over 10 million people out of poverty this year, said Li.Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chief of the State Council Leading Group of Poverty Alleviation and Development, attended the commendation meeting.The country should give full play to the exemplary role of the models and make relentless efforts to implement poverty relief measures, Hu said.