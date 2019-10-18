China launches new communication technology experiment satellite





A new communication technology experiment satellite is launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2019. The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

China sent a new communication technology experiment satellite into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province late Thursday.The satellite, launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 23:21 (Beijing Time), will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.The satellite and the carrier rocket were respectively developed by the China Academy of Space Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.Thursday's launch was the 315th mission of the Long March rocket series.