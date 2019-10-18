HKSAR chief executive talks on social media about policy address, current situation





Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam visits a transitional housing project of the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society Kowloon in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 9, 2019. (Xinhua)

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits a nursery school providing pre-school rehabilitation services in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 17, 2019. (Credit: www.news.gov.hk)

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Thursday night took to a live streaming on social media and communicated with residents over her third policy address and the current situation.The live streaming on her Facebook page that lasted for about an hour came a day after Lam delivered her third policy address.Lam also answered dozens of netizens' questions ranging from housing, education, welfare, medical service, and the handling of the current unrest that has been battering Hong Kong over the past four months.Lam again explained to the public her third policy address that covered more than 220 initiatives, with the focus on housing and other livelihood issues.The policy address highlighted livelihood issues such as housing and land supply, improving people's livelihood and economic development, and appealing to the community to put aside differences and set sail again.Last month, Lam and four secretaries of the HKSAR government had candid talks with about 130 representatives of the public at the first community dialogue, a move widely seen as a first step to ease social tension and restore public confidence.