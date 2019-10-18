Huawei welcomes Germany govt's approach on 5G network vendors
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/18 12:22:40
Chinese technology giant Huawei said on Wednesday it welcomed "the move the German government has taken to create a level playing field for 5G network vendors."
According to German media reports, Berlin on Tuesday released the rules on the safe construction and operation of the country's telecommunications networks which does not ban Huawei, a world leader in providing telecommunications gears.
Berlin's move is seen as a snub to a campaign of the United States government which wants its allies to keep Huawei gears out of the next generation telecommunications networks.
Despite not demonstrating any evidence of Huawei's wrong doing, the US threatened its allies with reduced intelligence-sharing if they allow Huawei in the networks. But Tuesday's development in Europe's largest economy shows Washington's pressure may not be working well.
Huawei in a statement lauded Berlin's "fact- and standards-based approach," saying it is of exemplary significance for addressing global cyber security challenges. "Politicizing cyber security will only hinder technology development and social progress while doing nothing to address the security challenges all countries face."
The Chinese technology giant prides itself on a 30-plus-year robust security record, which includes working with 45 of the world's top 50 telecom companies for years.
"As a member of multiple global 5G standards organizations, Huawei has been deeply involved in 5G network security from the start, and has ensured cyber security is embedded in its network development and deployment practices," Huawei said in the statement.