Chinese premier meets US business delegation





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with a business delegation from the United States, which is led by Chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) Evan Greenberg, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with a business delegation from the United States on Thursday, which was led by Chairman of the US-China Business Council (USCBC) Evan Greenberg.Li said that as China and the United States are respectively the world's largest developing country and the largest developed country, the healthy and stable development of the Sino-US relations will benefit the two sides and the world.Li called on the two sides to focus on coordination, cooperation and stability, take a long-term perspective and remain down-to-earth, and resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, so as to advance bilateral economic and trade ties on the right track.Li expressed the hope that people of US industrial and commercial circles, including those from the USCBC, will continue to play a positive role in promoting the development of bilateral relations and enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples, he said.China's door of opening-up will not be closed, but will only open wider, Li said.Enterprises from all countries, including the United States, are welcome to expand investment in and cooperation with China to achieve mutual benefit, said Li.The US delegates said the US business community hopes to maintain contacts with China, does not want to see decoupling between the two countries, and also does not want to see trade wars or imposition of additional tariffs.They expressed the hope that both sides will seize the opportunities and reach a substantive agreement through negotiations and consultations, so that enterprises from both countries can engage in healthy competition and achieve common development in a fair and determined environment.