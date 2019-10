Explore the national hazardous chemicals emergency rescue base

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows a flashover experience room at a national hazardous chemicals emergency rescue base of Sinopec Zhongyuan Oilfield in Puyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows a flashover experience room at a national hazardous chemicals emergency rescue base of Sinopec Zhongyuan Oilfield in Puyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The national hazardous chemicals emergency rescue base in Puyang, central China's Henan is a comprehensive training base integrating training, drill, appraisal, seminar and competition regarding emergency fire fighting with an area of 20 hectares.The base is of great significance to improve the security capacity of this area.