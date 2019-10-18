Hong Kong-style riots to haunt West

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/18 15:26:01
Catalonia is the first to be infected, but will not be the last. If the globalized world cannot jointly oppose violent political movements that challenge the order, it cannot be ruled out that the West will eventually become the severely afflicted area of the new type of violent movement.

