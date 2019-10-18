HK murder suspect willing to surrender to Taiwan authorities

Rioters commit vandalism in Kowloon, Hong Kong on October 6. Photo: Xinhua

Still remember whose case triggered the Hong Kong extradition bill row which eventually evolved into a months-long city-wide social turmoil? The suspect said he is willing to surrender to authorities in the Taiwan island.Hong Kong-based Sing Tao Daily reported that Chan Tong-kai, who is serving a 29-month prison term for money laundering, could be released next Wednesday. He said he felt remorse and would like to turn himself in to Taiwan authorities for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan.Chan's case prompted the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to propose an extradition bill, since no formal extradition agreement exists between Hong Kong and Taiwan. Chan was not sent to the island, but only charged for money laundering in Hong Kong.However, opposition to the bill has led to city-wide violent actions, which seriously disrupted social order and jeopardized the rule of law in Hong Kong.Reverend Peter Douglas Koon Ho-ming, provincial secretary general of the Anglican church in Hong Kong, said on Friday that he has visited Chan many times in the past months to convince him to surrender, and Chan has now realized that he has made big mistakes and would like to take responsibility, Sing Tao Daily reported on Friday.Chan said he felt remorseful after learning the bill had sparked social unrest, and he hopes that his surrender could calm the situation. Taiwan lawyers have visited Chan to discuss his case and introduce him to the judicial system and prison conditions of the island, the report said.Lee Kwai-wah, Senior superintendent of the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau of Hong Kong Police Force, said on Friday that Chan could go anywhere after being released, and that there was no reason to lengthen his prison term.Hong Kong lawyer Kennedy Wong Ying-ho told the Global Times on Friday that Chan's possible surrender is a good thing for the victim's family, but it will not ease the current social unrest in Hong Kong, as Hong Kong's current problem has gone far beyond the case.Chan allegedly murdered his then 20-year-old girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing during a trip to the island of Taiwan in February 2018.