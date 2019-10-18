US astronauts carry out 1st all-female spacewalk

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/18 20:56:50

Photo: IC

 

Two US astronauts carried out the first-ever all-female spacewalk for humankind as they ventured outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: AMERICAS,WORLD FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus