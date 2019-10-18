China calls on US to stop politicizing human rights issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at the press conference. Photo: Foreign Ministry website

China called on the United States to stop politicizing human rights issues and interfering in other countries' internal affairs under the guise of human rights, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday at a press briefing.Spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusations against Venezuela's winning a seat on the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.Venezuela's election into the UN Human Rights Council, a result of the UN rules of procedure and reflecting the mainstream opinion of the international community, is "reasonable and legitimate," Geng said."If anyone questions or challenges the result, does he or she want to challenge the authority of the United Nations General Assembly and the majority of the UN members?" he added.Geng called on the United States stop politicizing human rights issues and interfering in other countries' internal affairs under the guise of human rights. "Otherwise, it will only further undermine the image and reputation of the United States and will surely be opposed to by the international community."