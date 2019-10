A British Airways Airbus A380 performs during the 50th International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport in Paris, France, June 17, 2013. The Paris Air Show runs from June 17 to 23. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The US imposed tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods on Friday, earning a swift threat of retaliation by the EU.The tariffs took effect just after midnight in Washington. Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies are among the high-profile targets with Europe ready to hit back against its own list of iconic or politically sensitive US products next year.