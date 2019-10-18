Englishman McLay wins Stage 2 of Guangxi tour

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

EF Education First rider Daniel McLay upset the rest of the sprinters' field as he won the second stage of the Tour of Guangxi cycling race on Friday in Qinzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The victory in the 152.3-kilometer ride from Beihai to Qinzhou was the Englishman's second win this season, having won Stage 1 of the Herald Sun Tour in Australia in February."This is the highest-ranked stage I've won," he said afterwards. "I'll try and build on it for the next season."The Tour of Guangxi is proving a nice farewell to his team EF Education First, as McLay is set to move to Arkea-Samsic next year.

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe claimed the overall leader's red jersey from UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria after two finishes as runner-up in as many days.The German, 25, also won the blue jersey as the best sprinter and the white jersey for the best-performing young rider (born after January 1994).The Guangxi tour is the 38th and final event of the 2019 UCI (International Cycling Union) World Tour, with a total of six stages.

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Saturday's Stage 3 will be a 143-kilometer circuit race in Nanning.