Peace message at Military World Games

Honor guards escort China's national flag and the flag of International Military Sports Council at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the opening of the 7th Military World Games on Friday evening in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, an event Chinese analysts believed through which China intends to deliver a strong message of safeguarding world peace.The opening ceremony started with the parade of 109 delegations amid huge cheers followed by spectacular performances showcasing China's ancient civilization and an offer of friendship to the world.The quadrennial military gala, known as the Olympic Games for the military held for the first in China, is set to usher in a new era for the event with a couple of record-breaking endeavors."China would strive to make the Games into an international gathering of peace that encourages soldiers to compete on fair grounds and facilitates exchanges and mutual learning of diverse military cultures," Xi said in his meeting with leaders of the defense departments and militaries of participating countries and officials of the Games ahead of the opening ceremony."This year, the slogan 'Military Glory, World Peace' expresses the hopes that athletes of different countries could display the sports spirit of tenacity and let the power of sports dispel the shadow of war, bridge communications between different cultures and bring together people's hearts for peace," said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).The Games attracted 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries including the US, India and North Korea who will compete in a record 329 events in 27 sports over the next 10 days, which set a record of the most participants in the Games' 24-year history."China and the Chinese military have many good friends in the world. Therefore, when China hosts the Games, many countries would like to participate. It shows their recognition of China and the Chinese military," Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times on Friday."Hosting the Games shows that China loves peace and is a stable force in maintaining peace. Our military values friendship and unity, rather than war," said Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).At Friday's opening ceremony, Wuhan presented the world's largest 3D stage, using advanced projectors, lights and LED displays to create a three-dimensional effect. This technology presented a 360-degree view.This is the first time that the Games are not just confined to military bases. To better reach ordinary citizens, many playing fields were set up outside military bases. It's also the first time that all competitions will be held in a single city."China is increasing transparency through these methods to let Chinese and overseas people know more about the Chinese military and our dedication to peace," Li said.While Wuhan is new at organizing big international events, it showed speed and innovation.It only took two years for Wuhan to build the athletes' village, which can accommodate 10,000 people. And a 5G-powered 8K TV and VR system will be operated for the first time at the Games, the Xinhua News Agency reported."Wuhan's experience in hosting the Games can become a useful reference for other cities in the future," Li said.The goal of hosting such an event is to communicate with friends from all over the world and share the fruits of different civilizations, said Song Zhongping, a Beijing-based military expert and TV commentator.However, prior to the event, the Toronto Sun wrote that Canada "should boycott the China Games." Despite the attack from the news agency, the Canadian government still sent a delegation to the event. Song told the Global Times that it's necessary for certain people to understand that they should not politicize sports events. "Sports are a messenger of peaceful communication," he said.Wei said that the core of the Games is equality, peace and communication."It's a rare opportunity for military personnel to communicate and make friends with counterparts on such a broad stage."China provides this opportunity for them.""The event can let them better understand each other and clear the air," he added.