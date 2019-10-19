Korchung Kangri glacier in China's Tibet





Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Korchung Kangri Glacier Park, 160 kilometers from Lhasa, is located in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County at an altitude of 5,500 meters. The park integrating glaciers, lakes and meadows is an unique ecological tourist area. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Korchung Kangri Glacier Park, 160 kilometers from Lhasa, is located in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County at an altitude of 5,500 meters. The park integrating glaciers, lakes and meadows is an unique ecological tourist area. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Korchung Kangri Glacier Park, 160 kilometers from Lhasa, is located in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County at an altitude of 5,500 meters. The park integrating glaciers, lakes and meadows is an unique ecological tourist area. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Korchung Kangri Glacier Park, 160 kilometers from Lhasa, is located in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County at an altitude of 5,500 meters. The park integrating glaciers, lakes and meadows is an unique ecological tourist area. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019 shows the scenery of the Korchung Kangri glacier in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Korchung Kangri Glacier Park, 160 kilometers from Lhasa, is located in Gyaidar Village in Damxung County at an altitude of 5,500 meters. The park integrating glaciers, lakes and meadows is an unique ecological tourist area. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)