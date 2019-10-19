China wins tournament's 1st gold from 25m rapid fire pistol team at military games





(From left) Xie Zhenxiang, Jin Yongde and Yao Zhaonan of China celebrate after winning the team competition of the Men’s 25-meter Military Rapid Fire Pistol of the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of Central China’s Hubei Province on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua



China won tournament's first gold at 7th Military World Games from 25 meters military rapid fire pistol men's team event, beating Russia and DPR Korea to top the podium here on Saturday.The Chinese side, featuring three elite shooters Jin Yongde, Xie Zhenxiang and Yao Zhaonan in the competition, scored a total of 1,747 points for the championship, while Russia took the sliver with 1,743 points. The DPR Korea settled in third in 1,742 points.

In the first round, Xie Zhenxiang hit 585 out of 600 points despite a minor error in his last shot, ranking second behind Rio 2016 silver medalist Jean Quiquampoix of France with 587 points. The second round saw veteran Jin Yongde, who won his first Asian Games title in 1998, hit 583 points for Chinese team.The final 60 shots has been a close duel between China and Russia. Russia took the lead in the middle of the third round, but Yao Zhaonan rallied to fire 579 points in front of the home fans for the comeback win.