Highlights of 3rd National Industrial Robot Technology Application Skills Competition





A contestant competes in the 3rd National Industrial Robot Technology Application Skills Competition in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2019. The final contest of China's 3rd National Industrial Robot Technology Application Skills Competition kicked off on Friday in Jinan, with 240 contestants participating from all over the country. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

