Exhibition themed oracle bone inscriptions kicks off in China's Henan

A Chinese calligraphy enthusiast demonstrates Chinese calligraphy featuring oracle bone inscriptions at National Museum of Chinese Writing in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 18, 2019. An exhibition themed oracle bone inscriptions kicked off Friday in Anyang, where oracle bone inscriptions were unearthed, to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the discovery of oracle bone inscriptions. Jiaguwen, or oracle bone inscriptions, are an ancient Chinese language named for their inscriptions on tortoise shells and animal bones. They are a primitive form of Chinese characters and the oldest fully-developed characters in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

