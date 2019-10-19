China grabs military games 2nd gold from aeronautical pentathlon

Photo:Xinhua

China claimed their second gold in the flying contest of aeronautical pentathlon at the 7th Military World Games here on Saturday.Private Liao Weihua, navigator of the Chinese team, scored 3,500 points to rank first in the low altitude triangle navigation contest, with teammate Ye Bangwu, Li Duoqi and He Haowu helping with the preparation of the flight."I'm satisfied with the result; we had an unexpected performance. Fine weather and good coordination are the keys to our success," said Wang Haichen, chief of mission of the Chinese team. "We will continue to try our best in the following competitions."Brazil's captain Frederico Britoof bagged the silver medal with 3,250 points while major Mikko Honkasalo of Finland came third with 2,820 points.Captain Gonzalez Rocio from Spain was the only woman pilot among a starting line-up of nine in the flying contest. She scored 1,790 points to finish fourth overall.

China's first gold came from the men's military 25m rapid fire pistol team event with a total of 1,747 points, which is also the tournament's first gold.At second place was the Russian team with a scoring of 1,743. Just one point adrift was the team from DPR Korea at third position.The flying contest is part of the aeronautical pentathlon competition, which also include shooting, fencing, swimming, basketball, obstacle run and orienteering. The other contests will be held from Oct. 21 to 24.22 of the 329 gold medals for the Wuhan Games went on offer for Oct. 19.