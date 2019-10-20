Erlitou Relic Museum opens in central China

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2019 shows the Erlitou Relic Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. The Erlitou Relic Museum, which exhibits the history of ancient China's first recorded dynasty of Xia (2070-1600 B.C.), opened Saturday in Luoyang. It exhibits over 2,000 items, including bronze wares, pottery wares and jade wares. Covering an area of 32,000 square meters, the museum exhibits the history of the Xia Dynasty, the first dynasty recorded in ancient China. Construction of the museum cost 630 million yuan (about 89 million U.S. dollars). The Erlitou Relics date back to 3,500 to 3,800 years ago in ancient China's late Xia or early Shang (1600-1046 B.C.) dynasties. (Xinhua/Li An)
People visit the Erlitou Relic Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 19, 2019.
A visitor views ding exhibits, tripod cooking vessels widely used in prehistoric China, at the Erlitou Relic Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 19, 2019.
A visitor takes pictures of a bronze ware exhibit at the Erlitou Relic Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 19, 2019.
Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2019 shows a turquoise inlaid plaque exhibited at the Erlitou Relic Museum in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 19, 2019.