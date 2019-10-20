Want a taste of Iraq's gourmet food? Try the specially grilled carp, known as Masgouf!

An Iraqi cook is preparing Masgouf, or grilled carp, in a streetside restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq on Oct. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
Carps swim in a tub at a streetside restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq that offers the signature dish Masgouf, on Oct. 15, 2019. The fish are from the Tigris river that flows through much of Iraq. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
A carp, used in preparing the famous Iraqi signature dish Masgouf, is shown to the customers at a streetside restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq on Oct. 15, 2019, before the cooking starts. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
To make Masgouf, the fish is slowly grilled on a bonfire in a fire altar like this one seen at a streetside restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq on Oct. 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
An Iraqi cook checks the status of a carp grilled at a streetside restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq on Oct. 15, 2019. It usually takes one to three hours to prepare the Iraqi signature dish. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)