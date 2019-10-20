Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony held in Spain with princess' debut speech

Spain's Princess Leonor (3rd L) , her father, King Felipe VI (1st L), mother, Queen Letizia (2nd L), and sister, Princess Sofia attend the ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. The annual ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards was held Friday in the northern Spainish city of Oviedo, during which the 13-year-old Spanish princess delivered her debut speech. "Today is a very important day in my life and one I have waited for with a lot of expectation," said Spain's Princess Leonor at the ceremony where her namesake awards were presented to individuals, entities or organizations worldwide who make notable achievements in sciences, humanities and public affairs. Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, presided over the ceremony alongside her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo. (Princess of Asturias Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
Spain's Princess Leonor attends the ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. The annual ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards was held Friday in the northern Spainish city of Oviedo, during which the 13-year-old Spanish princess delivered her debut speech. "Today is a very important day in my life and one I have waited for with a lot of expectation," said Spain's Princess Leonor at the ceremony where her namesake awards were presented to individuals, entities or organizations worldwide who make notable achievements in sciences, humanities and public affairs. Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, presided over the ceremony alongside her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo. (Princess of Asturias Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
Spain's Princess Leonor (L) and her sister, Princess Sofia attend the ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. The annual ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards was held Friday in the northern Spainish city of Oviedo, during which the 13-year-old Spanish princess delivered her debut speech. "Today is a very important day in my life and one I have waited for with a lot of expectation," said Spain's Princess Leonor at the ceremony where her namesake awards were presented to individuals, entities or organizations worldwide who make notable achievements in sciences, humanities and public affairs. Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, presided over the ceremony alongside her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo. (Princess of Asturias Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
Spain's Princess Leonor (2nd L) , her father, King Felipe VI (1st R), mother, Queen Letizia (2nd R), and her sister, Princess Sofia attend the ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. The annual ceremony to present the Princess of Asturias Awards was held Friday in the northern Spainish city of Oviedo, during which the 13-year-old Spanish princess delivered her debut speech. "Today is a very important day in my life and one I have waited for with a lot of expectation," said Spain's Princess Leonor at the ceremony where her namesake awards were presented to individuals, entities or organizations worldwide who make notable achievements in sciences, humanities and public affairs. Leonor, who is the heir to the Spanish throne, presided over the ceremony alongside her father, King Felipe VI of Spain, at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo. (Princess of Asturias Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)