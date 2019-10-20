Nepal appoints Chinese actress Xu Qing as goodwill ambassador

Suraj Vaidhya (L), national coordinator of Visit Nepal Year (VNY) 2020, hands over the certificate of recognition to Chinese actress Xu Qing as the Tourism Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2019. Chinese actress Xu Qing was conferred the goodwill ambassador by Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai for the promotion of Nepal's tourism. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)
Chinese actress Xu Qing attends a ceremony conferring her as the tourism goodwill ambassador for the Visit Nepal Year (VNY) 2020 campaign in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2019. Chinese actress Xu Qing was conferred the goodwill ambassador by Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai for the promotion of Nepal's tourism. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)
Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai (R) shakes hands with Chinese actress Xu Qing after awarding her as the Tourism Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Nepal Year 2020 in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 19, 2019. Chinese actress Xu Qing was conferred the goodwill ambassador by Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai for the promotion of Nepal's tourism. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)