Annual Wings Over Houston Airshow held in Texas, US

Aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerobatics during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas on Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Visitors watch aerobatic performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas on Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerobatics during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas on Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerobatics during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas on Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerobatics during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas on Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)