China releases cultural heritage list of information and telecommunication industry

Photo: Xinhua

A list of 20 cultural heritage projects in China's information and telecommunication industry has been released by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).These cultural heritages witnessed the development history of China's information and telecommunication industry and the generations who served the country in this industry, said Liu Fuguang, deputy head of the SASAC's publicity bureau.The list includes sites of former postal and telecommunications bureaus, former telegram and telephone offices and museums.This was the third round release of the industrial cultural heritage list of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises after lists of the nuclear industry and iron and steel industry were released.Cultural heritage lists of the petroleum and petrochemical industry, machinery manufacturing industry and power industry are expected to be released in the future, and the protection for these cultural heritages will be strengthened, according to the SASAC.