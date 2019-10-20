2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race held in Valletta, Malta

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/20 12:46:36

Yachts compete during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

Yachts compete during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

Yachts compete during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

Yachts compete during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

A yacht races during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)


 

A yacht races during the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race at the Grand Harbor in Valletta, Malta, Oct. 19, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)



