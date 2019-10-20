Drinking mugs, China’s yesteryear signature, on show in Shanghai

One thousand enamel mugs, iconic drinking ware popular in 1970s and 1980s in China, are on display at an exhibition in Shanghai, Oct. 18, 2019. Organizers said the enamel mugs were made by 1,000 companies in a period when China was at the beginning of the reform and opening up. Organizers are collecting stories about the mugs and preparing to make a documentary. (Photo: China News Service/Wen Xiaonuan)

