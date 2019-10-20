‘Angel’s Bone’ staged at BMF

A scene from Angel's Bone Photo: Courtesy of BMF

Pulitzer-prize-winning opera, from promising musical talent Du Yun, made its way to the stage of the annual Beijing Music Festival (BMF) on Friday and Saturday.The opera, which helped Du become the first Chinese woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, portrays the social reality of human trafficking through the lens of magical realism. In Du's eyes, by portraying women as angels the opera offers a unique angle for audiences to view this issue.Several vocal styles are widely used in the opera from mezzo-soprano and baritone to tenor and even a punk style."This was necessary to portray the character," said Du."The Angel is a victim, who suffers many, many painful experiences. She needed to cry out in a punk style since it was obvious that traditional bel canto wouldn't work," Du explained.In addition, Du also made use of chamber music, electro and rock in the opera, which enriched the sound experience for the audiences as well as helped expand the means of expression for the entire opera.Talking about staging Du's, Yu Long, renowned conductor and also chairman of the BMF Artistic Committee, said that BMF seeks to introduce the latest and most excellent operas being staged on international stages to audiences in Beijing.