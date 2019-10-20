Let the Games begin

Soldiers carry the national flag of China and the flag for the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, Central China's Wuhan Province on Friday. Photo: VCG

The 7th Military World Games opened on Friday in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. Chinese athletes won 22 medals on the first day of the games.The quadrennial military gala, known as the Olympic Games for the military, was held for the first time in China, and is set to usher in a new era for the event with a couple of record-breaking endeavors.The Friday opening ceremony started with a parade of 109 delegations amid huge cheers followed by spectacular performances.Chinese athletes won 22 medals - 12 golds, four silvers and six bronzes - on the first day of competition of the 7th CISM Military World Games on Saturday. Meanwhile, four swimming records were set by Chinese swimmers.The Chinese shooting team claimed the country's first gold by winning the 25-meter military rapid fire pistol men's team competition. Later, Liao Weihua took the title in the flying contest (low altitude triangle navigation) of the aeronautical pentathlon.As of press time, China has won 25 medals in the event.

Support personnel from the People's Liberation Army Air Force examine planes before athletes take part in a match. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Volunteers for parachuting games pose for a group photo. Photo: VCG

Huang Mengkai (left) from China competes in fencing. Photo: VCG

Huang Liru (second from left) from China won the gold medal for the women's 52kg competition in judo. Photo: VCG

Representatives from different countries take part in the opening ceremony on Friday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT