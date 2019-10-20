Legendary pig enjoys golden years

Zhujianqiang, a 12-year-old pig that survived the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake after being buried in rubble for about 36 days, goes for a walk with her breeder at the Sichuan Museum of Jianchuan in Southwest China's Sichuan Province after a meal. Photo: IC

A 12-year-old legendary pig was found to be a bit wobbly in her older years, but she still attracts the love and care from Chinese people.The pig's name is Zhujianqiang, which means tough in the face of disaster.She survived from the devastating 2008 earthquake in Wenchuan county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The legendary pig was buried in the rubble for about 36 days after the earthquake.And now, the pig lives at the Sichuan Museum of Jianchuan, and is taken care of by some considerate breeders."The life expectancy of a pig is normally about 15 years. The pig is at about 90 years old in human years.It has at least one or two years to live," Guo Guocheng, the breeder of the pig told the Pear Video. According to Guo, the pig weighs about 150 kilograms.Although a little bit slow and wobbly, the pig still keeps the habit of walking one hour each in morning and afternoon."Be strong piggy! Please live longer," an elderly tourist shouted at the pig.Pear Video