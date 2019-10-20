Police detain two ‘fake cops’ for accosting females

Dressed in police uniforms, two men patrol an internet cafe, seeking opportunities to chat with female staff. Screenshot from the Pear Video.

Dressed in police uniforms and patrolling internet cafe, two Chinese men were detained for impersonating police officers and accosting females.The two "police" attracted the attention of the manager of an internet cafe in Suihua, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, for their frequent appearances and suspected flirting with female staff at the cafe earlier this month.The two single men were arrested at their homes after the manager reported to them to the real local police."We have shown the cafe's surveillance video of the two suspects' appearances to our colleagues for personnel management, and they are pretty sure that those two are fake," a local police officer told the Pear Video."They (the two men) look like real police as they asked us about our business license and they were checking if there were juveniles or students," a female staff at the bar said.According to the Pear Video, one of the two single men surnamed Zhang worked as security personnel before, having many chances to talk with females and getting their WeChat accounts. His friend was really jealous about that, so they decided to pretend they were cops to chat with girls."Girls are willing to talk with us when they believe we are police, and we just wanted to talk with a beautiful female staffer at the cafe," Zhang said."What a costly and poor act. I bet they don't know that police will normally inform in advance if they are going to inspect an internet cafe," a Weibo user said.Pear Video