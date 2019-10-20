Puzzle

1 "Cheerio!"5 Lump of Devonshire cream9 Like rarebit14 Each15 London's ___ Park16 State north of Utah17 Notable person18 Steel element19 Watergate president20 Talented bugler playing "Reveille"?23 Rite places24 Good cholesterol: Abbr.25 Nocturnal bird28 Sgt., e.g.29 Innate skill32 Silly mistake, jocularly34 Routine matters for an estate lawyer?36 Band formed by Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid39 Negative connector40 ___ for Tots41 Records maintained by the complaint department?46 "Wreck-It Ralph" setting47 "___ Land" (Emma Stone movie)48 Discovery shout51 Affirmative answer52 "Angle" or "cycle" opening54 Glossy coat56 Roadblock for spending spree plans?59 Store for future use62 "Sunday Night Baseball" commentator, familiarly63 Craft brewery choices64 Standoffish65 Shower love (on)66 Math function related to tangent67 ___ noir68 Practice punches69 Spiciness1 Island north of the Philippines2 H.S. class that covers integrals3 Started liking4 Sleep problem5 Contributes financially6 Vega's constellation7 Dumpster emission8 First extra inning9 Arizona city in "Take It Easy"10 Make more concise, e.g.11 Lenient12 Premium cable channel, briefly13 "Sweetie"21 Sudden itch22 Fan mail recipient25 Northern European capital26 Cunning27 Subtraction preposition30 ___ shui31 Hairy fad doll33 Olive discards34 Fancy, festive function35 Tenor's solo36 Word after "sock" or "slip"37 Lacking cover38 Some pens42 Phishing objective43 Infamous emperor44 Slim and trim45 Orange juice quality48 Charlotte ___, U.S. Virgin Islands49 Big Sky Country's capital50 Ready to go53 Apple Store array55 Inundated56 "Begone!"57 Hold (up)58 Smallest Greek letter59 Mushroom top60 ___ Baba61 Kind of artist who might commit art fraud

Solution