PuzzleACROSS
1 "Cheerio!"
5 Lump of Devonshire cream
9 Like rarebit
14 Each
15 London's ___ Park
16 State north of Utah
17 Notable person
18 Steel element
19 Watergate president
20 Talented bugler playing "Reveille"?
23 Rite places
24 Good cholesterol: Abbr.
25 Nocturnal bird
28 Sgt., e.g.
29 Innate skill
32 Silly mistake, jocularly
34 Routine matters for an estate lawyer?
36 Band formed by Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid
39 Negative connector
40 ___ for Tots
41 Records maintained by the complaint department?
46 "Wreck-It Ralph" setting
47 "___ Land" (Emma Stone movie)
48 Discovery shout
51 Affirmative answer
52 "Angle" or "cycle" opening
54 Glossy coat
56 Roadblock for spending spree plans?
59 Store for future use
62 "Sunday Night Baseball" commentator, familiarly
63 Craft brewery choices
64 Standoffish
65 Shower love (on)
66 Math function related to tangent
67 ___ noir
68 Practice punches
69 SpicinessDOWN
1 Island north of the Philippines
2 H.S. class that covers integrals
3 Started liking
4 Sleep problem
5 Contributes financially
6 Vega's constellation
7 Dumpster emission
8 First extra inning
9 Arizona city in "Take It Easy"
10 Make more concise, e.g.
11 Lenient
12 Premium cable channel, briefly
13 "Sweetie"
21 Sudden itch
22 Fan mail recipient
25 Northern European capital
26 Cunning
27 Subtraction preposition
30 ___ shui
31 Hairy fad doll
33 Olive discards
34 Fancy, festive function
35 Tenor's solo
36 Word after "sock" or "slip"
37 Lacking cover
38 Some pens
42 Phishing objective
43 Infamous emperor
44 Slim and trim
45 Orange juice quality
48 Charlotte ___, U.S. Virgin Islands
49 Big Sky Country's capital
50 Ready to go
53 Apple Store array
55 Inundated
56 "Begone!"
57 Hold (up)
58 Smallest Greek letter
59 Mushroom top
60 ___ Baba
61 Kind of artist who might commit art fraud
Solution