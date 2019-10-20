Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 "Cheerio!"

  5 Lump of Devonshire cream

  9 Like rarebit

 14 Each

 15 London's ___ Park

 16 State north of Utah

 17 Notable person

 18 Steel element

 19 Watergate president

 20 Talented bugler playing "Reveille"?

 23 Rite places

 24 Good cholesterol: Abbr.

 25 Nocturnal bird

 28 Sgt., e.g.

 29 Innate skill

 32 Silly mistake, jocularly

 34 Routine matters for an estate lawyer?

 36 Band formed by Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid

 39 Negative connector

 40 ___ for Tots

 41 Records maintained by the complaint department?

 46 "Wreck-It Ralph" setting

 47 "___ Land" (Emma Stone movie)

 48 Discovery shout

 51 Affirmative answer

 52 "Angle" or "cycle" opening

 54 Glossy coat

 56 Roadblock for spending spree plans?

 59 Store for future use

 62 "Sunday Night Baseball" commentator, familiarly

 63 Craft brewery choices

 64 Standoffish

 65 Shower love (on)

 66 Math function related to tangent

 67 ___ noir

 68 Practice punches

 69 Spiciness

DOWN



  1 Island north of the Philippines

  2 H.S. class that covers integrals

  3 Started liking

  4 Sleep problem

  5 Contributes financially

  6 Vega's constellation

  7 Dumpster emission

  8 First extra inning

  9 Arizona city in "Take It Easy"

 10 Make more concise, e.g.

 11 Lenient

 12 Premium cable channel, briefly

 13 "Sweetie"

 21 Sudden itch

 22 Fan mail recipient

 25 Northern European capital

 26 Cunning

 27 Subtraction preposition

 30 ___ shui

 31 Hairy fad doll

 33 Olive discards

 34 Fancy, festive function

 35 Tenor's solo

 36 Word after "sock" or "slip"

 37 Lacking cover

 38 Some pens

 42 Phishing objective

 43 Infamous emperor

 44 Slim and trim

 45 Orange juice quality

 48 Charlotte ___, U.S. Virgin Islands

 49 Big Sky Country's capital

 50 Ready to go

 53 Apple Store array

 55 Inundated

 56 "Begone!"

 57 Hold (up)

 58 Smallest Greek letter

 59 Mushroom top

 60 ___ Baba

 61 Kind of artist who might commit art fraud

Solution





 

