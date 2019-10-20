Learning Chinese

ocean waste海洋垃圾(hǎiyánɡ lājī)A: This is great. Coca Cola has introduced a new product packaging that makes use of ocean plastic waste.太好啦,可口可乐推出了用海洋废塑料制成的产品包装。(tàihǎolā, kěkǒukělè tuīchūle yònɡ hǎiyánɡfèisùliào zhìchénɡde chǎnpǐnbāozhuānɡ.)B: I heard that this is the first in the world. They will probably expand the product in the future.听说是全球首款呢,今后也会加大推广吧。(tīnɡshuō shì quánqiú shǒukuǎnne, jīnhòu yěhuì jiādà tuīɡuǎnɡba.)A: This should mean that the ocean pollution from plastic waste should be reduced somewhat. I saw a report not too long ago that said this ocean waste was a serious threat to the survival of marine life.这样一来海洋的塑料垃圾污染应该会减轻一些。不久之前我看到一则报道说,这些垃圾已经严重威胁到了海洋生物的生存。(zhèyànɡyīlái hǎiyánɡ de sùliào lājī wūrǎn yīnɡɡāi huì jiǎnqīnɡ yìxiē.bùjiǔzhīqián wǒkàndào yīzé bàodào shuō, zhèxiēlājī yǐjīnɡ yánzhònɡ wēixiédàole hǎiyánɡshēnɡwù de shēnɡcún. )B: Yup. That's why the whole world has been taking measures.是啊。所以现在全世界都行动起来了。(shìā. suǒyǐ xiànzài quánshìjiè dōu xínɡdònɡ qǐlái le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT