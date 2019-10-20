Book series published to introduce Yungang Grottoes

A book series on the Yungang Grottoes, a 1,500-year-old Buddhist sculptural site, has been published after nearly seven years of preparation.Containing 12,710 pictures and information on 59,265 sculptures carved in 45 caves, the 20-volume series reflects the beauty of the grottoes in terms of culture and art.The series, summarizing former studies and showing the results of new archaeological research on the grottoes, is the most complete and authoritative image file of the Yungang Grottoes to date.The book series has been included into the book collections of the National Library of China and the School of Archaeology and Museology of Peking University.Located on the southern foothills of Wuzhou Mountain in the North China province of Shanxi, the Yungang Grottoes were inscribed to UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage Site list in 2001.