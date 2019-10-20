Happy birthday:



Your big mouth might get you in trouble today if you are not careful. It will behoove you to remain quiet and listen to what others have to say. You will be able to save yourself a pretty penny if you seek out some good deals. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 9, 13, 15.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It would not be wise to put all your eggs in one basket today. Instead, your time and energy would be better spent spread across several smaller projects. The things you discover during one project will prove useful on another. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be taking a major risk if you let others handle your responsibilities for you today. Stand up and take charge and you will be able to lead others to the success you deserve. Camping will get you back to nature. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may find it difficult to juggle many things at once today. If you are willing to let someone show you some new tricks, you are highly likely to find it's a little easier to tackle even the most complicated of situations. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your sense of humor will make others want to be around you. Make sure you take some time out today to spend time with family. Financial matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Make sure you head in a direction that will ensure a secure future, instead of making impulsive moves based on friendship you have with someone. Issues at home may add to your stress levels. ✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not let business disrupt your relationship with someone special. This will be an excellent time to make personal plans. You are likely to be attracted by some new ideas, which will in turn ignite your ambition. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Impulse spending will spell your doom today. Watch your wallet, or you may end up in some dire financial straits. If you spend too much of your time and energy on affairs of the heart, it may start to affect other areas of your life. ✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It will pay off if you take some risks today. Make sure you always look at the present with an eye on the future. This will be a good time for a trip that will take you far from home. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Engaging in some physical activities that take you out into nature will be a great way to recharge your spiritual batteries. Love and romance will be yours. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Today will be a great day for setting new goals. No matter if it's your personal life or career, you will be constantly coming up with new plans and ideas. Keep an eye on your health, or a serious medical issue may arise in your immediate future. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A change in the path your career is taking will be positive and prosperous. Above all else, do your best to keep a clear conscience and maintain a stellar reputation. Invest more time into building up your business network.



✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Try to find a balance and everything will end up falling into place. A friend will introduce you to a financial investment that proves intriguing. ✭✭✭





