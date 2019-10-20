Too many strikers: Mexican team in standstill over wages protest

Abraham Gonzalez (left) of Veracruz in action against Jose Macias of Leon during the Apertura Tournament (Liga MX) soccer match between Leon and Veracruz at the Leon Stadium in Leon, Mexico, 05 October 2019.

Players of Mexican club Veracruz went on strike in the opening minutes of a league game on Saturday, allowing grateful opponents Tigres to walk in two goals unchallenged.Veracruz decided on the radical action of standing about the pitch to protest over unpaid wages.As a result, Eduardo Vargas and Andre-Pierre Gignac put Tigres 2-0 ahead inside three minutes on their way to a 3-1 win.At the end of the games, Veracruz sarcastically applauded their opponents who they claim reneged on a promise to respect their strike."They knew that we were going to stay still for three minutes, it's sad," said Veracruz defender Carlos Salcido.However, Tigres skipper Guido Pizarro insisted: "They told us that they were going to stop just for a minute and then it was three. We said we would only stay still for a minute."Veracruz are bottom of the table without a win in 13 games.