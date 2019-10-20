Kang caps birthday with Shanghai win

Danielle Kang Photo: VCG

Danielle Kang capped her 27th birthday with a nail-biting one-stroke win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Sunday, fending off fellow American Jessica Korda for her second victory at the tournament.Korda was the overnight frontrunner at 15 under, with the defending champion trailing by one in the second edition of the $2.1 million event."It was a really stressful day but I definitely really played well out there," said Kang, who said she had "never been more nervous" than during her final stroke on the 18th.Korda's superior driving drew her level twice, but a narrow miss on the 11th notched her third bogey and she trailed for the rest of the round.Kang played solidly through the day to finish 16 under with two birdies, dodging trouble on the 11th with a masterful recovery from the bunker with her second stroke.It was Kang's third professional event win after 2018's Shanghai victory and the 2017 Women's PGA Championship.Nasa Hataoka of Japan finished three strokes off the pace for the tournament. She tied for third with the US' Kristen Gillman and China's Liu Yu.Compartiort Zhang Yunjie achieved a hole-in-one on the 162-yard seventh to make Shanghai the second tournament of the 2019 LPGA tour to see five holes-in-one.