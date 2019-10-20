Thomas adds to incredible Asia record

Justin Thomas of the USA holds up trophy after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges PGA tour golf tournament at Nine Bridges Golf Club in Jeju, South Korea, 20 October 2019. Photo: IC

Justin Thomas loves playing in Asia, as on Sunday he took his record on the continent to a remarkable four victories in nine starts when he won the CJ Cup for the second time in three years.Thomas carded a final-round five-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over South Korean-­born New Zealander Danny Lee, ­after the pair reduced the final round to a two-man show.Asked what was the secret to his phenomenal win percentage in Asia, Thomas scratched his head. "I have no idea," said the world No.5. "It is kind of bizarre knowing that I've won four times [in Asia]."The 26-year-old's only major to date came at the 2017 US PGA Championship, but on Sunday he equaled Jordan ­Spieth and Rory McIlroy by winning 11 US PGA Tour events before his 27th birthday.Only Tiger Woods, with 34 victories, and Jack Nicklaus, with 20, had won more at the same age.Thomas started his love affair with golf in Asia at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, which he won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.He added the inaugural CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, in 2017.He now takes the short hop to Japan for the US PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship, which starts Thursday, with a chance to take his Asia strike rate to an amazing 50 percent if he can make it five wins in 10 starts.At the Narashino Country Club near Tokyo, he will come up against the formidable opposition of McIlroy and Woods in another 78-player elite $9.75 million event, with no cut.