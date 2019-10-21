US-China Students Gala held in Chicago to promote cultural exchanges

Students of Intercultural Montessori Language School perform dance "Kung Fu Fan" at the 2019 U.S.-China Students Gala in Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 19, 2019. The 2019 U.S.-China Students Gala, featuring student performance groups from universities across the Midwest, was staged at the Logan Center in the University of Chicago on late Saturday with an aim at promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

A student of Missouri State University performs dance "Flying Apsaras" at the 2019 U.S.-China Students Gala in Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 19, 2019.

Students of University of Chicago Chinese Students and Scholars Association perform traditional Chinese dance at the 2019 U.S.-China Students Gala in Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 19, 2019.

Students of the Sunshine School of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago perform chorus "Jasmine Flowers" at the 2019 U.S.-China Students Gala in Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 19, 2019.

The 2019 US-China Students Gala, featuring student performance groups from universities across the Midwest, was staged at the Logan Center in the University of Chicago on late Saturday with an aim at promoting cultural exchanges between the two countries.Over 100 student performers presented traditional Chinese dance, pop songs and Chinese traditional instruments playing to hundreds of people in the center.The Chinese traditional lion dance proved a hit among audience. Two students propped up lion costumes and mimicked a lion's movement. They jumped up and down and did some acrobatics, drawing thunderous applause and cheers.Monique Crum, a sophomore from the Loyola University, was one of the 15 singers in the choral performance of a Chinese song. Their authentic pronunciation and emotional expression of the song gave people a unique experience."I chose to learn Chinese because it is quite a different language. I have been learning it for three and a half years," Crum told Xinhua in an interview, adding that she has great interest in Chinese culture as well.Nicolas Gruenwald, a 21-year-old university student and also a performer in the gala, can speak fluent Chinese. He told Xinhua that he has been learning Chinese for almost 10 years."I have been to many Chinese cities, like Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an," said Gruenwald, "I like visiting the numerous historical sites in Beijing and Xi'an. I also like Shanghai because of the super-fast maglev train there."According to Chinese Consul General in Chicago Zhao Jian, people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States have achieved fruitful results in the past 40 years and greatly promoted the development of bilateral ties."I hope both Chinese and US students can actively participate in and support the exchanges between the two countries in the future."The gala concluded with group singing of "Friendship Lasts Forever (Auld Lang Syne)."The US-China Students Gala is hosted by the University of Chicago Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA).