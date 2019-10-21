Indonesian president vows to improve human resources, infrastructure in 2nd term

Indonesia President Joko Widodo (C) attends a press conference after the inauguration ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 20, 2019. Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that he would focus on human resources development, continuing the infrastructure development and simplifying bureaucracy to attain development programs in his second presidential term. Speaking in his presidential inauguration ceremony at the parliament building, Widodo said that human resources development is very essential to achieving the nation's 2045 vision. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

RELATED ARTICLES: Indonesian president announces two regencies in East Kalimantan as site of new capital

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that he would focus on human resources development, continuing the infrastructure development and simplifying bureaucracy to attain development programs in his second presidential term.Speaking in his presidential inauguration ceremony at the parliament building, Widodo said that human resources development is very essential to achieving the nation's 2045 vision.By that time, Indonesia's annual per capita earning is targeted at 320 million rupiah (about 22,600 US dollars), or about 27 million rupiah (about 1,900 dollars) per month with poverty ratio at approximately zero percent, the president said."That target makes sense and is achievable. But it will not come as a grant. We have to work harder for it, be more productive in a more competitive world. We should not be trapped in routines. We must brace for innovation. Innovation is not a science, it should be adhered as culture," said Widodo, who will govern in his second term until 2024.Efforts to provide more jobs and trainings to further build the capacity of the nation's human resources capability is essential as Indonesia now is granted with demography bonus where population of people in productive ages is higher than the non-productive ones, he added.Along with focus on human resources development, Widodo also planned to continue infrastructure projects to expand transportation between production centers with distribution channels, improve the access to tourism spots and create more jobs."All of those projects will eventually expand the added value of people's economy," he said.The president also promised to simplify bureaucracy and revise regulations that may halt government's efforts to attain the focuses of development.Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin won the April 17 presidential election, beating rival former general Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno.Widodo secured 55.5 percent, or about 85.67 million, of the total votes.